Philadelphia Police Search for Stolen Van With Child Inside

Philadelphia Police are searching for a stolen van with a young child inside.

Police told NBC10 an unidentified suspect jumped into a blue minivan that was still running on 52nd and Chancellor streets around 6:45 p.m. and drove off. A 4-year-old child was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police have not yet released descriptions of the child or suspect. They continue to search for the vehicle.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.