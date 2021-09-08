Philadelphia

Police Find Stolen Car and Baby Safe Inside

Police said a woman went into a store on Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street Wednesday night and left the car running with her 9-month-old child inside.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby boy was found safe after an unidentified suspect stole a car with him inside in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police said a woman went into a store on Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street and left the car running with her 9-month-old son inside. An unidentified suspect then jumped into the car and drove off. 

Police later found the baby safe inside the vehicle, a 2013 black and blue Volkswagen. The suspect who stole the car was not inside however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

