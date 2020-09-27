Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Baby Boy

James Brown, a 1-month-old boy, was last seen on Thursday on the 5500 block of Spruce Street on Thursday.

By David Chang

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing baby. 

James Brown, a 1-month-old boy, was last seen on Thursday on the 5500 block of Spruce Street on Thursday. The child weighs 10 pounds and is 20 inches long with light brown skin and black hair. Police said the child was last seen by his father who has not been cooperative with investigators in regards to the baby’s location. 

If you have any information on the baby’s whereabouts, please call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMissing Baby Boy
