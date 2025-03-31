Philadelphia

Philadelphia police search for missing 2-year-old girl

Diarraye Barry was last seen on March 30, 2025, around 7:45 p.m. at Champion Park on the 900 block of Tustin Street in Philadelphia

By David Chang

Philadelphia police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening.

Diarraye Barry was last seen on March 30, 2025, around 7:45 p.m. at Champion Park on the 900 block of Tustin Street in Philadelphia. She was wearing a pink dress with white stars and a light brown jacket at the time. Philadelphia police shared a photo of the girl that was taken about 10 minutes before her disappearance.

If you have any information on the girl’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

