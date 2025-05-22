Philly officer who was shot during brawl outside high school to leave hospital

A Philadelphia police officer who was shot during a massive brawl between students outside Overbrook High School earlier this month will be released from the hospital.

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told attendees at the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Luncheon that the 26-year-old rookie officer – who has not been named – would be released from the hospital. A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police later confirmed with NBC10 the officer will be released at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer was shot after fights broke out between students back on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, outside Overbrook High School along the 5800 block of Lancaster Avenue. As the officer worked to break up the fight, a man, later identified as 30-year-old Dachan Seay, responded to the brawl, police said. Seay, who was armed with a Ruger 5.7, fired the weapon and a bullet ricocheted off the ground, striking the officer underneath his bulletproof vest, officials said.

The officer – who didn’t immediately realize he had been shot – was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he underwent surgery. The officer remained hospitalized for more than two weeks before his planned release on Thursday, May 22.

Bethel said no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Seay was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, weapons violations and other related offenses. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27, 2025.

NBC10 reached out to Seay’s attorney for comment. We will provide a statement once we receive one.