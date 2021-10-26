Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Officer Shot in the Leg in Overbrook

The shooting occurred on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg in the city's Overbook section Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue. Responding officers also fired multiple times at a suspect who was shot at least once.

The officer is in stable condition. Officials have not yet revealed the suspect's condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

