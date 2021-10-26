Philadelphia Police Officer Shot in the Leg in Overbrook

Philadelphia police will hold a press conference on the shooting. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg in the city's Overbook section Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue. Responding officers also fired multiple times at a suspect who was shot at least once.
The officer is in stable condition. Officials have not yet revealed the suspect's condition.
Local
This story is developing. Check back for updates.