Philadelphia Police Officer Injured During Foot Chase

Two people are in custody while a Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured during a foot chase Thursday night.

The 22nd District officer was chasing after the suspects along the 2400 block of Glenwood Drive at 7:15 p.m. when he hurt his leg. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident and two guns were recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.