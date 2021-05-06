Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Officer Injured During Foot Chase

The 22nd District officer was chasing after the suspects along the 2400 block of Glenwood Drive at 7:15 p.m. when he or she was somehow injured.

By David Chang

Two people are in custody while a Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured during a foot chase Thursday night. 

The 22nd District officer was chasing after the suspects along the 2400 block of Glenwood Drive at 7:15 p.m. when he hurt his leg. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident and two guns were recovered. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philly DA race 4 hours ago

1,000s of Philly GOP Voters Became Democrats This Year. Where They Live & What It Means

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Ben & Jerry's Founder Backs Larry Krasner in Philly DA Ice Cream War

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPOLICE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us