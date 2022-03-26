Philadelphia Police Officer Hurt After Gunman Shoots His Car, Police Say

A police officer was injured in Philadelphia after his car was shot at Saturday morning, police said.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The department did not immediately disclose the nature of his injuries.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. NBC10 cameras showed a bullet hole on the driver’s side of the unmarked police vehicle, which was stopped and unoccupied at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and South 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The PPD told NBC10 an officer was hurt on the 8400 block of Lyons Avenue in the Eastwick neighborhood. That location is around 10 minutes away from the scene at Lindbergh Boulevard and South 58th Street.

Officers at the Eastwick location could be seen using flashlights to look inside and under vehicles.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and a large contingent of other officers gathered outside the emergency room early Saturday. Officers at the hospital did not comment on the shooting to NBC10.

An arrest was also not immediately announced. The investigation remained ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.