A Philadelphia police commander charged with aggravated assault for allegedly beating a Temple University student with a baton during a protest last week in Center City was greeted with salutes and cheers from supporters as he went to surrender on the charges Monday.

In a show of solidarity, a crowd of a few hundred supporters packed the lawn in front of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning as Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. left to surrender at the 15th Police District.

Neither Bologna nor FOP President McNesby replied to shouted questions as they walked out to cheering supporters.

FOP President John McNesby accompanied Bologna and neither responded to shouted questions from reporters as the crowd clapped and cheered.

Bologna is accused of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime. Bologna's attorney said he expected the veteran officer to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Bologna is allegedly the officer seen in a video attacking the student.

"Cellphone video captured Inspector Bologna using an ASP (a collapsible metal police baton) to strike the Temple University student in the back of his head while he was participating in a mass demonstration against racism and injustice in the area of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement last week. "The Temple student suffered serious bodily injury, including a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures."

The student, identified by attorney Jonathan Feinberg as Evan Gorski, was detained for more than 24 hours before charges were dropped after the video of his violent arrest went viral. Gorski is wearing the Eagles jersey in the video posted and seen below:

A video shows a police officer in a white shirt shoving a baton into a civilian's throat during the confrontation on the Parkway around 5:30 as curfew neared.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday that her agency was reviewing videos that showed police officers in violent confrontations with people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Lawyers, protesters, legal observers and a handful of activist organizations have strongly criticized multiple instances of police use of force during the protests, many recorded by reporters or posted on social media. A confrontation Monday involving officers firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who had gotten on to Interstate 676 and were trying to retreat up a steep embankment has drawn national attention.

Outlaw said she had seen several of the videos and while some of the use of force seemed to be within department policy, some were “disturbing.”

“I am deeply concerned about this, and as a result I have initiated several concurrent internal affairs investigations,” Outlaw said.

Prosecutors used the video of Bologna to decline charges against Gorski.

Feinberg said it was his understanding that Gorski was initially arrested Monday on allegations he had assaulted an officer and somehow injured him, but the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against him.

In one video, a group of protesters can be seen engaging with bicycle officers in a grassy area near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night. It was unclear what caused the interaction to escalate, but Gorski is seen reaching out to separate another protester from the officer's grip before he is struck.

“It happened in broad daylight, with hundreds if not thousands of people around," Feinberg said. "This officer had to know what he was doing was observable... to everyone who was there, and he did it anyway.”

McNesby released a statement Friday night saying the union is “disgusted” by Krasner's announcement.

The commissioner said in a statement following Kranser's announcement of charges against Bologna that "an internal affairs investigation had already been initiated; and irrespective of the District Attorney's prosecution, the internal affairs investigation will continue."

"As a Department, we do not condone the criminal acts of any person, and it is my sincere hope that the District Attorney does, in fact, hold all people who cause harm to others equally accountable," Outlaw said.

She added that she has "not been made privy to the entirety of the information that led to Mr. Krasner's decision to charge Staff Inspector Bologna."