Philly officer crashes into bicyclist while chasing suspect, police say

A Philadelphia police officer crashed into a bicyclist while pursuing a driver who fled a traffic stop, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 8, around 3 p.m.

Police were attempting to stop a silver Honda CRV that was wanted in connection to a previous shooting on the 1600 block of Juniata Street, according to investigators. Police tried to pull the vehicle over on the 1900 block of West Allegheny Avenue but the driver – who investigators said was a 31-year-old man – fled the scene, according to officials.

The driver continued eastbound on the 700 block of Spring Garden Street and entered the bike lane, police said. An officer who was pursuing the suspect then struck a 68-year-old man who was riding a bike as well as a different Honda CRV that was in the area, according to investigators.

The 31-year-old driver of the silver CRV fled the scene, police said.

The 68-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. No one else was hurt in connection to the crash.

Police have not released a description of the 31-year-old man. They continue to search for him. If you have any information on the incident, call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-686-3181. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).