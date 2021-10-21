Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Officer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Officer William Watts Sr., arrested by the FBI, has been a city cop for 32 years, authorities said.

By NBC10 Staff

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A longtime Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and is charged with possessing child pornography, the city police department said Thursday.

Officer William Watts Sr., who has served on the city police force for 32 years, was taken into custody Thursday morning after FBI agents raided his home, police said.

Watts will be suspended for 30 days, with the intent to dismiss him from the police department, officials said.

The FBI alleges Watts "possessed and transmitted over the internet images of children being sexually abused," according to police. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Philadelphia police Officer William Watts Sr.

