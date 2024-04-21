Officials in Philadelphia say that a man turned himself in to police early on Sunday morning saying that he was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the 5100 block of Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

A person in their mid-thirties was crossing the street in the middle of the block when a dark blue Chevy Camaro was traveling eastbound along the roadway very fast, police said.

The vehicle crashed into the person causing them to be tossed about nine feet, according to police.

The driver of the car fled the scene of the crash and continued eastbound down Grays Avenue, officials said.

Medics responded to the crash and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition with serious head trauma, according to officials.

A couple of hours later, around 3:40 a.m., the alleged driver of the vehicle in connection to the crash walked into a police station telling officers that he was involved, officials said.

Based off of the information the man gave to police, officers were able to find the vehicle.