Philadelphia police investigating several separate shootings that left 3 injured

Police in Philadelphia are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night into Saturday morning, which resulted in three men hospitalized.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the first incident happened around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025. Officers responded to the a local hospital after a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the victim, a man, is currently in stable condition. The exact location of this incident is unknown at this time.

The next shooting happened around 2:04 a.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025, on the 5700 block of Washington Avenue, according to police.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said a 36-year-old man was found inside a Chevrolet, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, arms, back, and head. Officers transported him to the hospital, and he was placed in critical condition.

At the scene, police said eleven 9mm cartridge casings were found, and officers towed the vehicle away.

Police said the motive behind the shooting and the suspect or suspects are unknown.

The next shooting happened a few hours later, Saturday morning, around 8:35 a.m., according to police. Officers responded to an area hospital after a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle.

According to police, a 32-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He is now in stable condition.

Police said the incident occurred on the 100 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of these incidents, police said.