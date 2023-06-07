Philadelphia

Philadelphia police giveaway vehicle locks for cars targeted in viral video trend

Owners of vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia are eligible for free car locks from the police as popular online videos have shown thieves how to easily steal these cars

By Hayden Mitman

Every police district in Philadelphia is stepping up to offer vehicle locks to owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in an effort to combat an online trend that has provided thieves with ways in which to steal cars made by these manufacturers.

On Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., any Philadelphia resident who owns a Hyundai or Kia vehicle can go to any one of the city's 21 police districts to receive a free vehicle lock.

Vehicle owners must provide a current registration for their vehicle and a photo ID in order to receive a lock.

In recent months, officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have pushed for a recall on Hyundai and Kia vehicles after internet videos led to a rise in thefts of these cars.

Earlier this year, the car manufacturers agreed to a $200 million settlement with TikTok due to videos on the popular social media site leading to hundreds of car thefts nationwide.

