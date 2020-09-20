Philadelphia Police Cruiser Fire Investigated as ‘Suspicious'

Philadelphia police were investigating another “suspicious” fire set to one of their cruisers in the predawn hours of Sunday.

The vehicle was parked on the 2100 block of S. Simpson Street in Southwest Philadelphia when the fire broke out toward the rear of the car, police said. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. and doused the flames.

The cruiser was heavily damaged, with the bumper completely burned off and the trunk door almost completely gone.

Police did not immediately identify a suspect but said the blaze appeared to be “suspicious.”

It follows a recent trend of Philadelphia Police Department vehicles being set ablaze throughout the city, with investigators indicating they believe arsonists set the fires.