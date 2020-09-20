Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Cruiser Fire Investigated as ‘Suspicious'

The cruiser was heavily damaged, with the bumper completely burned off and the trunk door almost completely gone

By Rudy Chinchilla

The trunk of a Philadelphia Police Department cruiser is blackened after catching fire in a blaze that investigators called suspicious.
NBC10

Philadelphia police were investigating another “suspicious” fire set to one of their cruisers in the predawn hours of Sunday.

The vehicle was parked on the 2100 block of S. Simpson Street in Southwest Philadelphia when the fire broke out toward the rear of the car, police said. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. and doused the flames.

The cruiser was heavily damaged, with the bumper completely burned off and the trunk door almost completely gone.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley Mall 13 hours ago

No Reports of Injuries as Lehigh Valley Mall is Evacuated After Gunfire

Supreme Court 13 hours ago

Pa., NJ Order Flags at Half-Staff as Local Leaders Mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Police did not immediately identify a suspect but said the blaze appeared to be “suspicious.”

It follows a recent trend of Philadelphia Police Department vehicles being set ablaze throughout the city, with investigators indicating they believe arsonists set the fires.

This article tagged under:

Southwest PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Police Department
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us