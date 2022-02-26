Philadelphia Police Building Hit by Gunfire

A Philadelphia Police Department building was struck by gunfire during a nearby shootout Saturday morning.

The department did not immediately say how many bullets hit its internal affairs bureau at 7790 Dungan Road, but it did say no one inside was hurt. The building sits in a residential neighborhood in front of homes and up the street from a preschool.

The gunfire came from a shooting that happened nearby, the department said, though it did not immediately report any arrests.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.