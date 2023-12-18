Philadelphia Police arrest suspect in Pennypack Park Trail slashings

Philadelphia police arrested a man accused of slashing two people with a knife and threatening another person in separate incidents on the Pennypack Park Trail back in November.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested Sunday along the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

On Nov. 22, around 8:15 a.m., a person jogging on the Pennypack Park Trail on the 2800 block of Holme Avenue was attacked by a man on a bicycle who was carrying a large knife or machete, police said. The victim was slashed multiple times on the arms and hands and later taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Nov. 24, around 9 a.m., a person walking the Pennypack Park Trail near the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue was attacked by a man on a bicycle carrying a large knife. The victim suffered lacerations on the right arm and hands and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Finally, on Nov. 25, around 8:30 a.m., a person spotted a man on the Pennypack Trail who was riding a black BMX-style bike who was agitated and verbally aggressive, investigators said. The witness was not hurt in that incident.

Philadelphia Police later identified Diaz as the suspect in all three incidents. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Attorney information for Diaz was not immediately available.