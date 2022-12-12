Philadelphia Phillies Among Top Searches in U.S., Google Trends Say

From the Philadelphia Phillies' shocking trip to the World Series to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, this year has had it's fair share of headline-making stories.

And with top stories comes curiosity from all across the globe. After trillions of inquiries, Google has released its "Year in Search."

Here's what was trending in Philadelphia:

Top 10 Trending “Near Me” Searches in the Philadelphia Area

Cheapest gas near me Plasma donation near me Gas prices near me Pickleball near me Carnivals near me Recreational dispensary near me Remote jobs near me Estate sales near me Concerts near me Food pantry near me

Gas prices soared in 2022, going past $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, prompting people to look for cheaper options. As we head into 2023, experts expect prices to continue fluctuating, as lockdowns in China, among other factors, impact crude oil prices.

More people searched for "pickleball near me" in Philadelphia than anywhere in the world. The rising popularity in the game is also prompting more injuries, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Other trends in Philadelphia include the Pallas's cat as the top trending animal, "Cowboy Caviar" as the top trending recipe, and rap as the top searched music genre.

Here are the top searches across the country.

Top 10 Searches in the United States

Wordle Election Results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Sagat Ukraine Mega Millions Powerball numbers Anne Heche Jeffrey Dahmer

While the Philadelphia Phillies didn't make the top 10 searches in the United States, they were the number one trending sports team and the number four trending ticket search behind Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Disneyland. The trends were likely due to their surprising trip to the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Head to Google's site to see the full list of trends and watch Google's "Year in Search" short film.