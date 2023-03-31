Man Apparently Forced Into SUV in Middle of Street

Philadelphia police blocked off a street before daybreak Friday after they say a man appeared to be forced into an SUV overnight.

The scene played out along East Godfrey Avenue, near Summerdale Street, in the Summerdale section of Northeast Philadelphia around 2 a.m., police said.

A man walking to his car was grabbed by at least two other men and put into a dark-colored SUV, which then drove off, police said.

Investigators blocked off Godfrey Street for several hours and appeared to be focused on a parked white SUV.

Police on the scene revealed no further details about the incident.