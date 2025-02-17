Woman dies after tree falls on car in Northeast Philly

A woman was killed after a tree fell on a car in Northeast Philadelphia as powerful winds slammed the region on Sunday.

Philadelphia police and firefighters responded to the 500 block of West Hill Creek Road around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they found a woman inside a car that had been crushed by a large tree. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 the vehicle was registered to a nearby home. Investigators have not yet determined if the woman -- who was the only person inside the car -- was the owner of the vehicle. They also have not yet revealed her identity.

The deadly incident occurred amid a High Wind Warning that’s in effect for the Philadelphia region, South Jersey and Delaware until early Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Powerful winds have caused widespread power outages and damage throughout the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.