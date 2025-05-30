Philadelphia

Philadelphia declared ‘The Original Music City' by local leaders

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas introduced a resolution declaring Philadelphia “The Original Music City,” a nod to the cultural and economic impact the music industry has had in the city.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia’s rich musical history is getting official recognition.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas introduced a resolution declaring Philadelphia “The Original Music City,” a nod to the cultural and economic impact the music industry has had in the city.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The resolution notes that the city has been home to music legends like Teddy Pendergrass, Boyz II Men, The Roots, Patti LaBelle, Hall & Oates, Will Smith, Jasmine Sullivan, Freeway, and Tierra Whack.

In addition, officials note the city has "cemented its place in musical history through esteemed institutions" such as the Curtis Institute of Music, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Academy of Music.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

One of the goals moving forward is to encourage budding artists to stay in the city and bolster the music scene.

Leaders also announced the launch of Philadelphia Music Month, which will be celebrated every year in May.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & MusiciansPhiladelphia City Council
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us