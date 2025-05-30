Philadelphia declared ‘The Original Music City' by local leaders

Philadelphia’s rich musical history is getting official recognition.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas introduced a resolution declaring Philadelphia “The Original Music City,” a nod to the cultural and economic impact the music industry has had in the city.

The resolution notes that the city has been home to music legends like Teddy Pendergrass, Boyz II Men, The Roots, Patti LaBelle, Hall & Oates, Will Smith, Jasmine Sullivan, Freeway, and Tierra Whack.

In addition, officials note the city has "cemented its place in musical history through esteemed institutions" such as the Curtis Institute of Music, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Academy of Music.

One of the goals moving forward is to encourage budding artists to stay in the city and bolster the music scene.

Leaders also announced the launch of Philadelphia Music Month, which will be celebrated every year in May.