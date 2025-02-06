‘Don't climb onto anything': Philly officials detail preps for Super Bowl LIX

With just a few days left before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, officials from a variety of agencies across the city gathered to detail how Philadelphia is getting ready for the big game.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, officials detailed parking restrictions, possible road closures, impacts on mass transit and other plans that will be in place on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

"My hope is that we are all going to celebrate responsibly," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

She pushed for any fans who plan to drink alcohol to be responsible and asked those who plan to celebrate "when the Eagles win" to not push or shove, to ensure no one gets hurt.

And, she told fans not to climb light poles or anything else.

“So, for your mayor, please, just don’t climb onto anything, ok? That’s our golden rule," Parker said.

After the Birds won the NFC Championship, a Temple student died after falling from a light pole on 15th and Market streets in Center City.

Along with that tragic incident, a number of people were hurt when, police said, a 26-year-old woman drove a vehicle through a group of people who were celebrating the win near the intersection of North Broad and Spring Garden streets.

Beyond that, the city saw several shootings, stabbings and other incidents on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

Overall, officials have said that over the course of the evening 31 citations were issued for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse -- 30 adults and one juvenile -- while two men were arrested on charges of assaulting officers among other arrests.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said this weekend, police will have more officers on duty throughout the city on the night of the Super Bowl.

"We feel confident that we will have enough staff to address the issues that we see," he said.

Officials did not immediately say if the city would again grease poles throughout Philadelphia, just as it did ahead of the Super Bowl in 2023.

Parking Restrictions and Car Relocation

Starting Thursday, Feb. 6, residents and business owners may see "Temporary No Parking Signs" along the South Broad Street corridor around City Hall. The "No Parking Zone" will go into effect on Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 10 a.m. Vehicles parked at those locations during posted hours may be relocated.

There will also be temporary parking restrictions on side streets along South Broad Street from Lombard Street to Chestnut Street around Cottman and Frankford avenues in Northeast Philadelphia and around South Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

"No Parking Zones' in those areas will go into effect on Sunday, Feb. 9, and vehicles parked in those locations during posted hours may be relocated.

If you believe your car was relocated, call the Philadelphia police district of the area where your vehicle was parked.

Possible Road Closures

There could be road closures along South Broad Street from Lombard Street to Chestnut Street, including side streets, that go into effect the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, after tow operations, officials said. Those possible closures will be at the discretion of police as part of the city's public safety strategy.

Officials also said there may be additional temporary closures around City Hill and the surrounding streets between 12th and 16th streets and Spring Garden and Lombard streets as well as the 676 ramp at Broad Street, east and west.

Travel delays can be expected in those areas. You can get the latest traffic updates here or by signing up for emergency text message alerts form the Office of Emergency Management or texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777.

Public Transportation

Starting Sunday, Feb. 9, there may be several temporary SEPTA route detours or service disruptions on mass transit. Passengers may experience delays and service changes during that time.

The following SEPTA stations may be temporarily closed Sunday night:

Market-Frankford Line : 15th Street, City Hall, 13th Street, 11th Street

: 15th Street, City Hall, 13th Street, 11th Street Broad Street Line: Walnut-Locust, City Hall, Race-Vine

Walnut-Locust, City Hall, Race-Vine Regional Rail Lines: Suburban Station and Market East

You can get the latest updates on SEPTA's website.

Public Safety

Throughout Sunday, the city will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control and emergency services at different locations in Philadelphia. The public should also expect congestion in those areas.

In addition to an enhanced police presence, the Philadelphia Fire Department will also have emergency response vehicles in various locations in Center City. That includes fire suppression companies, EMTs, paramedics, a HAZMAT unit and a Special Event Response Team.

"We want to remind everyone that alcohol and injury do not mix well," a city spokesperson wrote. "Alcohol thins the blood, which can make even a minor injury more dangerous and riskier. We cannot stress this enough: climbing poles is dangerous, especially with alcohol in your system. A fall from the height of a pole or structural collapse can cause serious injuries and hospitalization."

The spokesperson also reiterated Mayor Parker's message.

"Do your part and spread the word: Do not attempt to climb anything, and don’t let your friends do it either," the spokesperson wrote.

The spokesperson also warned residents to not leave bags or items unattended and that drone use is prohibited over crowds.

The spokesperson also encouraged residents to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (such as a backpack, package or container) by calling police or 911.

"Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item," the spokesperson wrote.