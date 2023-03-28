Crime and Courts

Philadelphia Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing in Incident Involving Racial Slur

An officer who had seemingly been caught on video using a racist slur during a traffic stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took to social media on Tuesday, to follow up on an investigation into an officer who was accused of using a racial slur repeatedly during a traffic stop.

Outlaw said after a review of bodycam footage, it was determined that none of the police officers seen in a video posted last week, used any racial slurs during a traffic stop.

While the video seemed to show officers involved in a traffic stop, it is currently unclear if the footage that made its way through social media last week had been doctored or edited in any way.

Outlaw did note that the "totality" of the incident remains under investigation by the department's internal affairs unit, but, she said that none of the officers used racial epithets during that incident.

The officer who had been placed on administrative leave during this investigation, she said, has been returned to active duty.

And, the man police confronted in this incident, Warren Martin-Williams, 30, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related charges.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

