Philadelphia Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing in Incident Involving Racial Slur

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took to social media on Tuesday, to follow up on an investigation into an officer who was accused of using a racial slur repeatedly during a traffic stop.

An update into the status of the internal investigation: pic.twitter.com/HN5UtE1Utv — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 28, 2023

Outlaw said after a review of bodycam footage, it was determined that none of the police officers seen in a video posted last week, used any racial slurs during a traffic stop.

While the video seemed to show officers involved in a traffic stop, it is currently unclear if the footage that made its way through social media last week had been doctored or edited in any way.

Outlaw did note that the "totality" of the incident remains under investigation by the department's internal affairs unit, but, she said that none of the officers used racial epithets during that incident.

The officer who had been placed on administrative leave during this investigation, she said, has been returned to active duty.

And, the man police confronted in this incident, Warren Martin-Williams, 30, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related charges.

