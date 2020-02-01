Philadelphia

Philadelphia Officer Charged With Falsely Claiming Attack by Suspect

Police say the officer will be fired.

Philadelphia Police Car
NBC10

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with falsely claiming that he was attacked and injured by a suspect.

Thirty-five-year-old Officer Keith White of Warminster is charged with records tampering, unsworn falsification, false reports to law enforcement and official oppression. Police officials say he has been suspended for 30 days and is to be fired by the end of that period.

Prosecutors say the charges against the 13-year veteran stem from an April 2018 narcotics arrest in north Philadelphia. Officials say the officer said in a written statement that he was struck in the mouth by the person he arrested, who was charged with aggravated assault and other counts.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Philadelphia Councilman, Wife Plead Not Guilty in Federal Corruption Case

Clear the Shelters 6 hours ago

Clear the Shelters: Find Your Purr-fect Match With Trooper

But prosecutors say video surveillance showed the defendant lying on the ground and not resisting, and they say the officer's injuries may have come when he fell during the foot chase. The assault charges against the defendant were withdrawn two weeks after they were filed.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a spokesperson for the police union declined to comment on the case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Police DepartmentKeith White
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us