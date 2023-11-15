A new tracking software is launching in the city of Philadelphia as police work to address what they're calling "nuisance" businesses.

"Nuisance businesses that go unchecked cultivate the ingredients that brew crime and violence," according to a press release from the police department.

If a business gets three "blue" infractions within a year and doesn't take action to resolve the issue, they could potentially be shut down. "Blue" infractions include chronic offenses like littering, loitering, cars blocking sidewalks, or illegal drug activity.

Then, critical incidents like shootings are listed as "red" incidents. A business could see a notice of intent to cease operations from police with just one of the red incidents.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials held a training session on Wednesday for officers to learn how to use the new software that is supposed to allow for quicker reporting.

It involved using police tracking software and in the process, officers hope the technology keeps residents safe.

“The end goal is to change behavior, not shut down businesses," Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Professional Responsibility and Legal Affairs Fran Healy said.

Officials are calling this new program the Philadelphia Police Department Nuisance Unit.

“Nuisance businesses are detractors for neighborhoods," Councilmember Jaime Gauthier told NBC10. “These are businesses where neighbors have launched complaints again and again and again, and so in those instances where a business is a bad actor, where a business is really taking away from quality of life and public safety the city has to have the ability to act and the ability to act quickly sometimes particularly if things are violent.”

Officials say these new powers given to them by city council can help speed up the process for dealing with or shutting down a nuisance business.

Before, starting the legal process to get a business license taken away was something that only L&I could do. Now, police are hoping this will help them resolve issues faster.

It's not just individual businesses and their neighbors affected by "nuisance" businesses, but the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce explained that these issues can impact the safety and bottom line for the whole area.

“We did a survey earlier this year of small business owners and crime and safety is the number one concern for them. Half of the respondents had been affected by crime overall so they’re taking steps to increase security around their businesses. This means that not only impacts the retention of employees but the number of customer visits so their bottom line is being hurt," Maira Christina Rios of the GPHCC said.

Police say they want to work with businesses to resolve issues. Once they issue notices of complaints they want owners to reach out and see what steps they can take to fix the problem.