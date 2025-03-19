Philadelphia

Philadelphia is set to have 250 new cherry blossom trees by 2026

250 new cherry blossom trees will be planted in Philadelphia by 2026 to commemorate America's semiquincentennial -- 250th -- anniversary

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia is set to receive a major glow-up -- courtesy of hundreds of new cherry blossom trees.

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP) has partnered with the Philadelphia Insurance Companies Foundation (PHLY) and pledged to plant 250 cherry blossom trees by 2026 to commemorate America's semiquincentennial -- 250th -- anniversary.

According to organizers, the project, which began in 2024, is funded by a $135,000 grant from PHLY to the Japan America Society.

“This is a harmonious opportunity to support the community that’s been Philadelphia Insurance Companies’ home for over 60 years, along with the culture of our Japanese-based parent company,” Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Philadelphia Insurance Companies Brian O’Reilly shared in a news release. “The environmental, social, and cultural significance of this program sustains the legacy of a gift from 100 years ago. It’s a privilege for our company and employees to have a part in maintaining this history and supporting the city.”

To mark their commitment, both organizations, along with city officials, planted the first tree just outside of the Horticultural Center in Fairmount Park.

“In 1926, the Government of Japan gifted 1,600 flowering trees, including cherry blossom trees, to the City of Philadelphia in honor of the sesquicentennial anniversary of American independence”, said Kazumi Teune, Executive Director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia. “In 1998, Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia continued this legacy and began a ten-year, 1,000-tree planting campaign which are the trees seen across the city. It’s only fitting that an additional 250 trees are being planted to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America. These beautiful trees will blossom for decades and truly honor the relationship between the United States and Japan.”

