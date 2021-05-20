Philadelphia

Philadelphia Names Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

A headshot of Nefertiri Sickout
City of Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney named Nefertiri Sickout as the city’s new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Sickout officially began May 17 after nearly a year of holding the role in an interim capacity following the resignation of her predecessor Nolan Atkinsonlast May

Sickout will lead the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which also includes the Office of LGBT Affairs and the Office for People with Disabilities. She joined the Kenney administration in 2016 as an assistant diversity and inclusion officer.

“Advocating for diverse, equitable, and inclusive programs has been a key pillar of this administration since 2016 and I’m proud to continue this critical work,” Sickout said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our city departments and partners in developing and implementing policies and programs that support all Philadelphians.”

Read more about Sickout's appointment at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

