Philadelphia Motorcycle Cop Hospitalized After Crash

Police said the officer suffered "multiple" injuries

By NBC10 Staff

Two Philadelphia police detectives look on at a Philadelphia Highway Patrol motorcycle that rests on its side and is in front of a dark-colored sedan following a crash in which the officer on the motorcycle had to be hospitalized.
A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer had to be taken to the hospital after a crash with a car early Sunday morning.

The officer’s motorcycle and the sedan collided near the intersection of Linden Avenue and State Road shortly before 5 a.m., police said. The officer was conscious and responsive after the crash but suffered “multiple” injuries and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

It was unclear if the officer was on duty at the time of the crash. Police were investigating, and no arrests or charges against the driver of the car were immediately announced.

