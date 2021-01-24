Philadelphia Motorcycle Cop Hospitalized After Crash

A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer had to be taken to the hospital after a crash with a car early Sunday morning.

The officer’s motorcycle and the sedan collided near the intersection of Linden Avenue and State Road shortly before 5 a.m., police said. The officer was conscious and responsive after the crash but suffered “multiple” injuries and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

It was unclear if the officer was on duty at the time of the crash. Police were investigating, and no arrests or charges against the driver of the car were immediately announced.