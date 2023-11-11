Police are investigating after a man was shot in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Grant Avenue just before 1 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived to the scene, the victim was found in the driver's seat of a two-door car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died the next day.

Police have identified him as Khalid Scott Jr of Philadelphia.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department are currently investigating.

If you have any information, please call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7666.