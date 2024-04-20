Philadelphia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally selling guns

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for orchestrating the straw purchase and resale of over 60 guns.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced on Friday that Tyrell Taylor, 29, was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $2,800 special assessment for directing people to straw purchase guns and then reselling those weapons on the streets of Philadelphia.

Taylor and his co-conspirators illegally purchased well over 60 firearms in less than six months from gun stores in the Philadelphia area, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said more than 20 of those firearms were recovered after being used in crimes, including at least nine guns that were used in shootings. Some of the guns were converted to fully automatic firing, some had large-capacity magazines and some had obliterated serial numbers.

The Attorney General’s Office said on June 20, 2023, Taylor was changed in a 28-count indictment with conspiracy and aiding and abetting false statements to a federal firearms licensee. Then on Nov. 2, 2023, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

“Philadelphia is already awash in illegal guns and Taylor flooded the streets with over 60 more,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “We know that many of these weapons were sold to convicted felons who weren’t allowed to have them, and a number were used in violent crimes. The straw-purchasing and trafficking of firearms like this directly contributes to our city’s gun violence crisis and its ever-growing list of victims."