Philadelphia man arrested in Maryland following road rage shooting: Police

A man from Philadelphia has been arrested following a road rage shooting that occurred in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last month, Maryland State Police announced.

Andre Howard, 34, is charged with two counts of felony assault, using a handgun during a crime of violence, possessing a loaded handgun on his person, and additional offenses, according to police.

Police said shortly before 3:30 p.m. on March 28, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack received a call for a report of an alleged road rage shooting on the ramp from southbound Route 4 to Woodyard Road in Prince George’s County.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told state troopers that he was sitting in traffic when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police. He was not injured.

During the investigation, police said Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative recovered a projectile from the victim’s trunk, police said. At the scene, Maryland State Police K9 also found a spent shell casing in the roadway.

Police said through dashcam footage and other investigative methods, Howard was identified as the suspect.

According to police, the investigation found that Howard was allegedly attempting to shoot at a person with whom he was engaged in a road rage encounter; however, his shot struck the victim’s vehicle instead.