Philadelphia man arrested after attacking pastor inside home: police

Philadelphia police have arrested a man they said attacked a pastor inside a home last week.

Basem Lana, 59, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 6, and now faces charges including aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault, and more after allegedly attacking a pastor.

According to police, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, around 9:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Ellsworth St.

Police said officers spoke to a Pastor, a 40-year-old man, who told them that an unknown man was banging and kicking his front door. This caused damage to the Pastor's screen handle and entrance door frame.

The suspect -- now identified as Lana -- was able to push his way into the home, and he assaulted the pastor by punching and slapping him, according to police.

The Pastor complained of back pain at the time of the incident, police said.

South Detectives Division is handling this investigation, according to police.