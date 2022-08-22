Watch Live: Philadelphia Leaders Discuss Monkeypox Response

Philadelphia leaders will discuss how they plan to continue fighting the monkeypox outbreak in the city at a news conference Monday.

Local, state and federal officials scheduled their address for 11:30 a.m.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and Dr. Ala Stanford, the Health and Human Services director for our region, are among those attending.

As of Monday morning, the city’s health department reports 203 monkeypox cases. The city launched a dashboard to keep the public informed about the outbreak in Philadelphia.

This story is developing and will be updated.