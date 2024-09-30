Editor's Note: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers.

A Philadelphia man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing another man and burning his body beyond recognition because he didn't want people to find out about their romantic relationship.

During a press conference on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope said 23-year-old Kylen Pratt was motivated by hate when he shot and killed 20-year-old Naasire Johnson back in February 2022.

“This is an individual who was killed because he was gay and because the man who killed him did not want anyone to find out that he was in a relationship with him or that he had sex with other men,” Pope said. “Plain and simple. It is absolutely one of the most abhorrent crimes I have ever prosecuted.”

On Feb. 17, 2022, Johnson, 20, left his home in West Philadelphia and went to a residence on the 2900 block of W. Oxford Street where he met with Pratt, whom he had been in a romantic relationship with. Pratt then pulled out a gun and shot Johnson in the neck, killing him.

Pratt then took Johnson’s body, traveled to a remote area in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, wrapped Johnson’s body in cloth, plastic and duct tape and set it on fire.

On Feb. 20, 2022, around noon, two people who were walking their dog found Johnson’s remains in the area of Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive. Investigators said the body was so badly burned that they couldn’t tell it was of a human at first. It took investigators a week to identify the remains and Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide.

After receiving an anonymous tip, police obtained a search warrant at the home on the 2900 block of W. Oxford Street. They found a large bleach stain and other cleaning products as well as blood on the ceiling and back of a door. They then found more blood underneath a carpet on the floor. Investigators later confirmed the blood belonged to Johnson and they recovered a weapon that was consistent with the bullet they found in Johnson’s neck.

Investigators also obtained cellphone records which showed Pratt and Johnson were at the home together on Feb. 17, 2022, and that Pratt was at the crime scene at Fairmount Park on both Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

Investigators also determined Pratt searched on his cellphone for news coverage on Johnson’s body being found as well as the terms, “murdering in cold blood,” “having sex with dead bodies,” and “traits of a psychopath.”

On June 15, 2022, Pratt was arrested and charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Pratt was convicted and sentenced to life in prison as well as a consecutive term of years on the charges due to the heinous nature of the crime. ADA Pope was with Johnson’s family members late Monday morning as she made the announcement.

“I only presented six photographs of the crime scene and only once to the jury because they’re so upsetting. No human being should have to see them one time,” Pope said. “What this man did to Naasire Johnson is he eliminated the family’s ability to ever see him again. And for that there can be no forgiveness.”

Johnson’s grandmother said her grandson was killed shortly before he was set to attend community college.

“He always worked and kept a job. Good heart. He was a lovable person. Everybody liked him. Nobody couldn’t say nothing bad about him. Nothing,” she said while in tears. “Sometimes I just force myself to go to sleep. My heart is so torn in so many places. Sometimes I just wish I could say, ‘What you doing in your room Naasire?’ I couldn’t even see him when they laid him to rest. I couldn’t even see him.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.