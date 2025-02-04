Jet crash in Philly
Live Updates: NTSB releases photo of black box from jet crash in Philly

The NTSB released a photo of the black box they recovered from the medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring at least 24 others

By David Chang, Hayden Mitman and Dan Stamm

Léelo en español aquí

What to Know

  • The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate after a medical jet crashed into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday, killing all six people on board, a seventh person in a vehicle on the ground and injuring at least 24 others.
  • The Learjet 55 -- operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance -- crashed along Cottman Avenue in front of the Roosevelt Mall near Roosevelt Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.
  • The medical jet was transporting a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition at Shriners Children's Philadelphia, her mother and four others when it crashed, officials have said. All six victims were from Mexico, which was the flight's final destination following a planned stop in Missouri.
  • Jet Rescue Air Ambulance identified the crew as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla. The Government of Ensenada also identified the patient and her mother who were in the plane as Valentina Guzman Murillo and Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, respectively.
  • A seventh person -- who has not yet been identified -- was also killed in a vehicle on the ground during the crash while at least 24 other people who were on the ground in Northeast Philadelphia were injured, officials said.
  • The NTSB recovered the jet's black box on Sunday, Feb. 2, and released a photo of it on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
  • The Fraternal Order of Police also said some of the officers who responded to the crash are currently dealing with breathing problems.

