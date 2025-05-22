Low-lying clouds forces flights at PHL into ground stop

Low-lying clouds has forced all flights at the Philadelphia International Airport into a ground stop.

The airport posted to social media that the ground stop was issued by the FAA on Thursday, May 22 for all flights arriving at PHL because of the low clouds.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for flights headed to #PHLAirport due to low clouds. All passengers are reminded to check with their airlines for the latest flight information. pic.twitter.com/fm4lxBMxbA — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 22, 2025

PHL issued a reminder for all passengers to check with their airline for the latest on their flights.