Philadelphia International Airport

Low-lying clouds forces flights at PHL into ground stop

Passengers traveling through Philadelphia International Airport should check their airline for updates as flights are forced into a ground stop Thursday.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Low-lying clouds has forced all flights at the Philadelphia International Airport into a ground stop.

The airport posted to social media that the ground stop was issued by the FAA on Thursday, May 22 for all flights arriving at PHL because of the low clouds.

PHL issued a reminder for all passengers to check with their airline for the latest on their flights.

