Here's how city officials are cracking down on illegal dumping in Philadelphia

City officials are looking to improve the quality of life across Philadelphia by cracking down on crimes, including illegal dumping.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with other city leaders, announced a new pilot program called the DAO Cleaner and Greener Enforcement Unit. This unit will focus on investigating and prosecuting short dumping.

Léelo en español aquí.

The site of the announcement, Lawncrest, was chosen because neighbors have complained of littering and short dumping for years.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“I just go up and down the street picking up trash," said resident Debbie Haines, who is working to beautify her street in Lawncrest, one piece of garage at a time.

Haines added that the community is trying to get one particular road closed.

The street, better known in the area as Snake Road, is a hot spot for illegal dumping, according to neighbors.

"Mattresses, furniture, if they do bathroom construction or anything, bathtubs, toilets, everything," said resident Baher Hammad.

Tacony Creek Park, right next door, was also recently targeted by someone dumping thousands of tires in the area.

City officials said the problem has gotten so bad that the city spends $48 million yearly on cleanups.

The new Cleaner and Greener unit will now investigate and prosecute short dumping. The pilot will start in the 8th and 9th City Council districts but is expected to expand citywide by July.

If you have a report of illegal dumping, you can call the police or a hotline set up by the District Attorney's Office: 215-686-8988.