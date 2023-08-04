Deadly night in Philly: 4 killed in 3 shootings over 4 hours

At least four people were killed in three shootings in separate parts of Philadelphia within just hours Thursday night.

Here is what police said happened in each deadly shooting.

Man found bleeding to death on sidewalk

Just before 11:30 p.m., police officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Scott Small said.

Police found a man bleeding from his chest, torso and leg on the sidewalk, Small said. Officers rushed the unresponsive man to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

"We know four shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," Small said. "It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close to this victim when he was shot."

Police didn't know the man's name, but said that he was known to frequent the area.

Man dies after apparently bleeding out

Police officers were called to the 1900 block of East Ontario Street in the Kensington neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m. to find a man in his 30s standing on the sidewalk while bleeding from a gunshot wound to his arm, Small said.

It wasn't clear where the man was shot, but after he was shot he ran to a home and knocked on the door, Small said.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where the man died around 11:15 p.m.

"We believe that the bullet may have truck an artery in his arm, causing him to bleed to death," Small said.

The man lived near where police found him bleeding.

Two men shot to death in home

Just after 7:30 p.m., police rushed to the 5900 block of North 3rd Street in the Olney neighborhood, Small said.

Police went inside a home to find an unresponsive man shot multiple times in the doorway to the living room, Small said. Officers rushed the man -- in his 30s -- to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police then found a man -- also in his 30s -- about a half a block away on Champlost Avenue also bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, Small said. Officers also rushed him to the hospital where he also died a short time later.

A witness told investigators the second man was also shot in the home, but managed to run away before collapsing, Small said. Police then followed a trail of blood back to the home

"So, we believe both of these victims were shot inside a private residence," Small said.

Police found evidence that at least nine shots were fired on the first floor of the home, investigators said. They also found several guns in the home, though it wasn't immediately clear if any were used in the shooting.

Search for clues

Police didn't name any suspects in any of the shootings. Small said they hoped surveillance video could help them figure out what happened in at least the Rising Sun Avenue shooting.

Entering Friday, Philadelphia had at least 251 homicide victims, according to police data. That's down about 23% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be deadlier than most of the past 15 years on record.