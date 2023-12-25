A car crash left a gaping hole in a West Philadelphia home early on Christmas.

The crash took place around early Monday along the 4800 block of Fairmount Avenue.

An NBC10 photojournalist captured images of the crashed car partially on the taped off sidewalk next to the side of a home. Light from inside the basement could be seen coming from the hole.

Authorities didn't immediately reveal if anyone was hurt or if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

