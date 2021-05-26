Duo Caught on Cam Vandalizing Philly Holocaust Memorial Plaza

Two people scribbled graffiti on the sign of the Philadelphia's Holocaust Memorial Plaza last week.

In surveillance video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday, a man and a woman could be seen walking along Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway moments before police say they targeted the holocaust memorial around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

The woman, wearing a multicolor scarf, red shirt, multicolor pants and black sneakers bends down and begins scribbling something on the sign marking the memorial, police said.

The man wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and black sneakers then walks over and appears to also write something after being handed the marker.

Surveillance video captured two people that Philadelphia police say vandalized the Philadelphia Holocaust Memorial Plaza on May 16, 2021.

Whatever the duo wrote -- apparently in yellow paint marker -- wasn't clear, police said.

They could be seen walking away after they were done.

"Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza remains the only monument to the Holocaust in Philadelphia," the memorial's website notes on its website. "The Memorial Plaza is a unique and innovative space in which people of all ages and backgrounds can gather to commemorate one of the worst genocides in human history, and discover how our constitutional protections shield us from from experiencing a tragedy of similar proportions on American soil."

Police asked anyone with information to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can also call Det. Kovach with the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094. Tips can remain anonymous.