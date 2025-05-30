Philadelphia teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness all summer long

Pencils down, dumbbells up.

This summer, Philadelphia high school students can swap screen time for sweat time — totally free — thanks to the 2025 High School Summer Pass program.

The City of Philadelphia, in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, teamed up with local Planet Fitness clubs to provide teenagers ages 14 to 19 with free access to any participating Planet Fitness gym in the U.S. and Canada from June 1 through August 31, 2025.

“I am committed to ensuring our young people have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive year-round,” said Mayor L. Cherelle Parker. “The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass program is about more than fitness. It’s about creating safe spaces where our teens can stay active, reduce stress, and build lifelong healthy habits. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of prevention, community, and investing in the future of Philadelphia’s youth.”

City officials stated that the program is designed to keep teens active, healthy, and safe during the summer months.

"We are excited to collaborate with the City of Philadelphia and Planet Fitness to provide high school students with free access to any Planet Fitness club during the summer months," said Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., Superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia. "As we move forward with implementing Accelerate Philly, our five-year strategic plan, we will continue to prioritize the mental health and well-being of our students. We encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity and engage in physical activity over the summer."

The program is now in its fifth year, reflecting a growing need to enhance community health.

"We’re proud to give teens a place to build lifelong healthy habits through our High School Summer Pass program because fitness is about more than strength; it’s about confidence, wellness, and opportunity," said Franz Kindler, Chief of Staff at National Fitness Partners. “We’re especially excited to bring this opportunity to Philadelphia, a city that shares our commitment to youth development and wellness, and we’re honored to partner with Mayor Cherelle Parker and the School District of Philadelphia to help make a lasting impact on the lives of students across the city."

If interested, teens can register online at planetfitness.com/summerpass or at any club location.

Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when signing up.