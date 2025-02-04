Man dead, 2 DoorDash delivery workers hurt in North Philly shootout

A man was killed while two teen girls -- who were working for DoorDash -- were injured during a shootout between two groups in North Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said two DoorDash workers -- an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl -- were making a delivery to a home along the 2800 block of Reese Street shortly after 7:35 p.m. on Monday.

While they were making the delivery, a shootout occurred between two groups of people in the area, according to Pace.

"It appears that the motive was drugs," Pace said. "The crime scene consists of at least 30 spent shell casings from what looks like about three different caliber. There were at least multiple shooters here. At least three shooters."

A 26-year-old man -- who Pace said was involved in the gun battle -- was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m.

The 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the thigh while the 16-year-old girl was shot once in the thigh. A third person who was in the car with them took both teens to the hospital where they are currently in stable condition.

Inspector Pace said several homes on the block and multiple vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire.

"It does appear that one of the weapons was firing rifle rounds," Pace said. "And two appear to be handguns."

No weapons have been recovered, no arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. Police are questioning the driver who took the two teens to the hospital as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).