Philly sets Guinness World Record for largest drag story time – just in time for Pride Month

By Cherise Lynch

Drag Queen reading to people at the National Constitution Center
Philadelphia is kicking off Pride Month strong!

The City of Brotherly Love secured a new Guinness World Records title for the “largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading.”

Saturday morning Philadelphia Gay News hosted an event, sponsored by Visit Philadelphia, bringing together famed Philadelphia drag performers and dozens of local Philadelphians and their children.

Taking place at the National Constitution Center, performers read children’s stories to a record-setting audience of 263 people.

Brittany Lynn, drag performer, LGBTQIA+ activist, literacy advocate and head of the award-winning Philly Drag Mafia, served as emcee for the event.

“Philadelphia is where our country was founded, where the Declaration of Independence was debated and signed and where some of the most significant LGBTQIA+ moments in U.S. history took place,” said Mark Segal, publisher of Philadelphia Gay News. “Creating history-making moments like we’ve done today, hosted on land synonymous with our country’s fight for fundamental rights and freedom, serves as a powerful reminder of the resiliency, talent and culture that make up the fabric of our great American city.”

