Philadelphia begins free summer meal program for students

Roughly 100,000 students in the Philadelphia county face food insecurity. For most, free meals provided during the school day is all they eat in a day.

That's why several recreation centers and city officials are making sure that no kid goes hungry this summer.

Leélo aqui en Español.

On June 18, 2025, Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration kicked off the Summer Meals Program at Vare Recreation Center, where several tents and organizations stood loud and proud, serving free meals to children, students and families.

“Listen, we can end hunger together," stated Parker. "We can work to make sure that our children have healthy meals together."

There is a critical need for children to have the opportunity to get meals once school is out, and the city wants to make sure that every child has access to nutritious food for all seasons.

“This program is one of many ways we show our young people that this city sees them, values them, and is committed to their well-being, every single day,” Parker shared in a press release.

David Stier from the Nutritional Development Services focuses on distributing healthy meals to over 300 sites.

"Well, in the summer children have the opportunity to get meals because of school, and when is school is out, this is critical," Stier said.

Through partnerships with Nutritional Development Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the School District of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Housing Authority, and other local and federal agencies, the city plans to offer more than 500 free summer meals to children and teens across the city.

The free summer meals are federally funded by the USDA's Summer Food Service Program. However, just last summer the JSJ Food Bank distributed 7,600 meals to students. This year, they're projecting to feed even more in the Frankford area.

“This year projected is between 500-600 students a day," stated Jeanne Spence, the Executive Director JSJ Food Bank. "We’re literally in the Frankford area. We’re considered a food desert."

Residents should keep in mind the following:

Many summer meal sites will begin serving meals on Monday, June 16, until Aug. 25, 2025.

Most distribution sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, but hours may vary

All children and youth up to age 18 in Philadelphia are eligible. No student ID, proof of citizenship, or registration is required.

Meal site days and times vary by site. Families should call ahead or visit the site to confirm the schedule at phila.gov/food.

Meals must be eaten on-site due to USDA regulations. Most summer meals are funded through the USDA’s Summer Food Services Program.

There are several meal sites for children, families or older adults to go for free meals.

Visit the city's website for more information.