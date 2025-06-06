Philadelphia

Man attacks Philly fire lieutenant, barricades himself inside home, police say

The incident occurred on the 7100 block of Jackson Street in Philadelphia on Friday, June 6, 2025.

A barricade situation is underway after a man attacked a Philadelphia Fire Department lieutenant, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 6, at 9:50 a.m. on the 7100 block of Jackson Street. Police said a man attacked a lieutenant with the fire department and then fled into a nearby home.

Officials have not revealed what led to the attack or the fire lieutenant’s condition.

Police and a SWAT team surrounded the home and the suspect remains inside, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

