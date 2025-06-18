Philadelphia Federation of Teachers ‘overwhelmingly' votes to authorize strike

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Union voted to authorize a strike, that is, if a deal isn't reached with the School District of Philadelphia.

Currently, workers are under a one-year contract extension, which is set to expire on August 31, 2025, less than one week after the start of the upcoming school year.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"In a 94% to 6% vote, members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers overwhelmingly supported a motion to authorize the PFT Executive Board to take appropriate action should the union and School District of Philadelphia fail to reach a contract agreement by August 31, 2025," the union wrote in a news release.

The union, which represents 1,400 educators, is seeking improved working conditions.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“While the PFT Collective Bargaining Team has made progress toward an agreement that demonstrably improves members’ working conditions – and thereby bolsters students’ learning conditions – the District has been slower to meet us halfway on key demands by our members,” Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Arthur Steinberg said in a news release. “Amid a district-wide staff shortage that left teachers, counselors, classroom assistants, and so many other education professionals juggling duties beyond their own job descriptions, the District must make changes that both slow attrition of burned-out employees and attracts teachers and specialists to Philadelphia public schools.”

The union also claims that recent staff shortages have left workers juggling duties beyond their job descriptions.

“The 14,000 members of the PFT are unified in our fight for a strong contract that rewards their training and hard work, and improves students’ learning conditions in every public school in the City of Philadelphia. We’re committed to winning a contract that respects public school educators, and gives families peace of mind that the next school year will begin on time and seamlessly, just as Philly school students deserve,” Steinberg added.