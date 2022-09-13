Philadelphia Fashion District Placed on Lockdown After Shot Fired

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Philadelphia's Fashion District was placed on a lockdown Tuesday night after someone opened fire inside the Center City shopping mall, police said.

According to police, a gunman fired once inside the Fashion District, formerly known as The Gallery, at 9th and Market streets around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the bullet ricocheted off of a granite wall inside of the mall. Officers were working to determine whether the bullet, or bullet fragments, then struck one or more people standing nearby.

Investigators said they don't believe anyone was directly hit by gunfire, however, at least one person had minor injuries after the shot ricocheted. The individual did not require medical attention.

It was unclear whether the shooting was intended or accidental, but Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said they do know the incident could have been worse.

"It looks like at the time that the gun was fired, that the magazine somehow fell out of gun, and the shooter was unable to fire the weapon any further because there was no source of ammunition," Pace told NBC10.

Police in the area heard the shot fired, Pace said. When they arrived, they found a bullet casing and the gun magazine, but not a handgun.

From witness information and video footage, officers were able to get a description of a suspect, Pace said.

Police were able to track down the young male, who's possibly a juvenile and he was placed into custody. Police said there may be other suspects involved.

The Fashion District closed early for the night.

NBC10 reached out to Fashion District Philadelphia for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

