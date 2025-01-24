Sunday is getting closer by the minute as we wait for the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Washington Commanders.

We're not trying to jinx anything over here, but we're just looking ahead to the NFC Championship Game as the city of Philadelphia announced how it's preparing.

Everything from parking restrictions, to road closures and even the classic greasing of the poles are possible. Read on to find out:

Parking restrictions in the city

Your car might be relocated if it's parked along the certain sections of South Broad Street or near Cottman and Frankford avenues this weekend, officials said.

For anyone who lives or works near the South Broad Street corridor near City Hall, "temporary no parking signs" have been placed.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Noon, any cars parked in the "no parking zone" may be relocated, officials warn.

Temporary parking restrictions will also be in effect for the area around Cottman and Frankford avenues in Northeast Philadelphia as well as around South Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

These no parking zone will be in effect starting on Sunday, Jan. 26 and any cars left here may be relocated.

Possible road closures

When the NFC Championship Game is over, temporary road closures may be put into effect near the Sports Complex District, near City Hall and some Center City streets, officials said.

The Center City streets that could be shut down are between 13th and 15th streets and Arch and Lombard streets.

Drivers are being warned of possible traffic delays and are urged to avoid these areas by using other routes.

Using public transit?

Thousands of Eagles fans are expected to be in and around the city this weekend for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama shows us the security measures SEPTA has put in place to help keep riders safe.

SEPTA is offering extra service on its Broad Street Line.

Express trains will leave the Fern Rock Transit Center every 10 minutes starting at 10 a.m. and go until 2:30 p.m.

Officials at SEPTA told NBC10 that they are adding more security to the lines in anticipation for the busy day.

Will the poles be greased?

It's sort of a tradition in certain sections of Philadelphia. You know what we're talking about...greasing the poles ahead of a big game in the city.

Outside of Reales near Frankford and Cottman avenues, the fencing is already set up and ready for Sunday's game.

As of Thursday night, police in Philadelphia aren't confirming is the grease will be out this weekend. In the past, Philly leaders have tried avoiding dangerous scenes during major celebrations by applying grease to the city's poles.