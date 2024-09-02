Philadelphia Eagles combatting counterfeit political ads

New ads have appeared around Philadelphia that claim Vice President Kamala Harris is the "official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles."

The team told NBC10 that the ads are counterfeit and they are working to have the ads removed.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

The ads show a sideview of a drawing of a person who is, presumably, Harris, holding a football and wearing an Eagles helmet along with the name, "Kamala" in big, bold letters.

The ads also link to Philadelphiaeagles.com/vote -- which is a real site that the team has set up to help provide nonpartisan information to allow people to know how to register to vote and learn more about upcoming elections.

However, there is no listing on that site for any "official candidate."

So far, ads have been spotted around town -- one has been reported online at the intersection of 16th and Spring Garden streets and NBC10's cameras found on at the intersection of 18th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Center City Philadelphia.

It's currently unknown who may have created and paid for these ads.

But, the team is working to get them taken down.

Intersection Media, the New York-based company which owns the bus shelters where the ads were spotted, also released a statement.

"We are aware that several of our bus shelters located in Philadelphia have been vandalized and that the paid advertising copy in each of those shelters has been replaced with unauthorized copy," a spokesperson wrote. "While our bus shelters have locks that typically prevent the installation of unauthorized copy by non-Intersection staff, occasionally people find a way to unlock the ad box and insert unauthorized copy. The unauthorized copy in this case implies an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Philadelphia Eagles. We note that the Eagles and Intersection had nothing to do with the creation or posting of this unauthorized copy and Intersection staff will be removing the ads as soon as possible."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.