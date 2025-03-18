Gunfire strikes man, woman watching TV in separate Philly apartment units

A man and woman in separate units of a Philadelphia apartment complex were both struck by gunfire from outside while they were sitting on their couches and watching television Monday night, police said.

Witnesses told police a vehicle, possibly an SUV, was traveling north on the 2600 block of Howard Street around 8:30 p.m. when armed suspects inside the vehicle opened fire. Bullets then struck a nearby apartment complex.

At the same time, a woman in her 30s was sitting on a couch and watching television with her four children between the ages of 5 and 15 inside a first-floor unit of the complex, investigators said. Four bullets went through the window, drywall, and television, striking the woman in the shoulder.

Four bullets also went through the window of a second-floor unit of the apartment complex, striking a man in his 30s in the head as he was sitting on the couch and watching television with another woman, according to police.

Police responded to the apartment complex and took both victims to the hospital. The woman is in stable condition while the man is in critical condition. None of the children who were with the woman nor the woman who was with the male shooting victim were injured, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

No arrests have been made, police have not released information on any suspects and no weapons have been recovered. If you have any information on the shooting, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).